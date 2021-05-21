Oklahoma City police, firefighters team up to rescue kitten

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police officers and firefighters teamed up to complete an adorable rescue mission.

Officials say it all started when an Oklahoma City Police Department employee heard a strange noise coming from their vehicle.

As it turns out, a kitten was stuck inside the car’s engine compartment.

Surveillance video captured police officers lifting the hood of the car just moments before firefighters arrived on the scene.

The two departments worked together to free the feline, who has already found a new home.