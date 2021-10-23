Oklahoma City police give Halloween safety tips

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Halloween is a spooktacular time of the year that offers children a frenzy of delirious fun, but many parents worry about potential dangers on neighborhood roads and in the candy their children receive while trick or treating.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is equipping parents and guardians with tips on how to keep their little trick or treaters safe.

The Police Department released a video sharing tips on how to stay safe on Halloween.

Officer Elisa McCoy offered the following tips:

  • Be visible by wearing something bright or reflective that will help cars see you and your children. Also, watch for traffic.
  • Check your candy and your kids’ candy. Avoid anything that looks like it’s been unwrapped or tampered with.
  • Steer clear of home-baked goods because you don’t know what was put in them. “When in doubt, throw it out.”

Go to www.facebook.com/okcpd/videos/717554125794618/ for McCoy’s full advice on staying safe during Halloween.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter