Oklahoma City police give Halloween safety tips

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Halloween is a spooktacular time of the year that offers children a frenzy of delirious fun, but many parents worry about potential dangers on neighborhood roads and in the candy their children receive while trick or treating.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is equipping parents and guardians with tips on how to keep their little trick or treaters safe.

The Police Department released a video sharing tips on how to stay safe on Halloween.

Officer Elisa McCoy offered the following tips:

Be visible by wearing something bright or reflective that will help cars see you and your children. Also, watch for traffic.

Check your candy and your kids’ candy. Avoid anything that looks like it’s been unwrapped or tampered with.

Steer clear of home-baked goods because you don’t know what was put in them. “When in doubt, throw it out.”

Go to www.facebook.com/okcpd/videos/717554125794618/ for McCoy’s full advice on staying safe during Halloween.