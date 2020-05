OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are hoping to identify individuals who were at a party where shots were fired over the weekend.

Police say the party occurred late Saturday night into early Sunday morning near N.W. 178th and Penn.

An altercation reportedly occurred at the party and moments later, shots were fired, leaving one person injured.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.