Oklahoma City police hoping to identify man in connection to arson case

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for a man last seen walking away from a fire that was set at a business on the city’s southwest side.

Police posted on Facebook photos of a man they say was video recorded walking away from an arson fire that was set Friday morning at a business in the 200 block of S.W. 29th.

The man suffered significant burns to his legs.

According to officials, it is believed that the man may have information regarding the fire and how it was set.

If you have any information, call arson investigators at 405-232-7766.