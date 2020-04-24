Oklahoma City police hoping to identify two accused of stealing vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are looking for two people accused of stealing a vehicle while at a pawn shop.

On Thursday, a man and woman drove a white Pontiac G6 to the Cash America Pawn at 1605 S.W. 44th around 3 p.m.

Police say the two allegedly stole a black 2020 Chevy Spark that was left unlocked and running in the parking lot.

The vehicle was recovered a couple hours later, but the suspects are still unidentified.

If you recognize either of them, call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.