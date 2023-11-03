OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is hosting a hiring event for anyone interested in joining their team.

Oklahoma City Police hiring event. Image courtesy OKCPD.

According to OKCPD, the event is scheduled for Saturday, November 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Presentations begin at 9 a.m. followed by the rest of the event.

Officials say attendees can expect hands-on tactical scenarios as well as meeting members of K-9, Tactical Team, Bomb Squad, Investigations and more. There will also be an obstacle course.

The event will be at the Oklahoma City Police Training Center located at 800 N. Portland Ave.

For more information, visit OKCPD’s Facebook and Instagram pages.