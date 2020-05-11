Oklahoma City police identify officer-involved shooting suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 11:15 p.m., Sgt. Joe Robertson stopped a vehicle in the 3200 block of N. Classen Blvd.

The driver, Monte Webb, was the only person in the vehicle, and Robertson asked Webb to step out of the vehicle.

Oklahoma City police say Webb allegedly grabbed a handgun as he was getting out of the vehicle, turning towards Robertson.

Robertson then discharged his firearm at Webb, but Webb was not hit.

Officials say Web threw the gun across the parking lot and was taken into custody without further incident.

No one was injured during the incident.

Robertson has been placed on administrative leave.