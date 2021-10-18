Oklahoma City Police investigate after 16-year-old recent father killed by stray bullet

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a stray bullet struck down a 16-year-old when shots rang out at a south side events center Friday night. That young man is reportedly the father of an 8 month old boy.

Oklahoma City Police are looking for help as they investigate. They say all signs point to the young father just being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“It appears that our victim was caught by a stray bullet during this altercation,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk of the OKC Police Department.

Police say just before midnight on Friday, they receive reports of shots fired. There was a gunfight outside an events center near SW 59th and Agnew.

“Apparently there was an altercation that began inside the events center that was there, it spilled out into the parking lot. Multiple shots were fired in some type of altercation,” said Quirk.

Police say several shell casing were found on the ground in the parking lot. Surveillance video from a business in that same strip center shows a person in a grey hoodie crouching to possibly take cover at the time of the shooting.

“It was a large altercation, there were several people out there. There were multiple bullets found at the scene and one of them struck our victim sadly,” said Quirk. “It just appears that our victim was just caught in the cross fire.”

Police reports say Oscar Escobedo was transported to a local hospital where he later died. According to a Go Fund Me page set up for the 16 year old, he was the father of a 8-month-old boy.

“Very sad, unfortunately our victim was very young in this situation,” said Quirk.

Most of the business owners in the area tell us they were not open when the incident occurred. We tried to contact the owners of the event center for comment. But no one answered the doors and our calls were not returned. Okc police asking you to help out with any information on the shooting. They say to call the OKC Police Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200 if you know anything about the incident.