OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police tell KFOR a suspect is dead after attempting to rob a couple in Bricktown Monday evening.

Authorities say a couple was approached by a suspect who attempted to rob them.

During the altercation, one of the robbery victims brandished a weapon and shot the suspect.

Officials say the suspect has since died from his injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.