OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking to identify a person who may be involved in the vandalism of a car.

According to OKCPD, the car was vandalized in a hotel parking lot near Grand and S I-35.

Oklahoma City Police investigating after car vandalized. Image OKCPD.

Oklahoma City Police investigating after car vandalized. Image OKCPD.

Oklahoma City Police investigating after car vandalized. Image OKCPD.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit an anonymous tip online.

Officials say a cash reward may be available.