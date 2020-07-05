Oklahoma City police investigating baby’s death after child allegedly left in hot car

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating the death of a baby after the child was allegedly left in a hot car Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 3700 block of SW 40th Place just before 5:00 p.m.

Officials with Oklahoma City police tell KFOR a 17-month-old was found deceased inside a car.

A neighbor spoke to News 4 Sunday afternoon.

“It makes me feel sick,” Loretta Bell told KFOR. “I’ve got a two-year-old granddaughter and I cannot imagine what that lady’s going through.”

“The grandma came and told me yesterday after the police left that the mamma accidentally left her baby in the car and it died,” Bell said.

The temperature outside at the time was 92 degrees and the heat index had reached 100, according to the 4Warn Storm Team.

“They’re good people, they are. She was a good mamma,” Bell said. “Just a mistake, an accident. That’s all it was.”

“I pray to God that she gets through this,” she said.

The case remains under investigation.

Bell said the boy’s mother is devastated and in shock.

