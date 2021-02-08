Oklahoma City police investigate deadly domestic disturbance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are investigating a deadly domestic disturbance in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 5500 block of Dimple Dr.

The caller told 911 dispatchers that a woman was possibly being held against her will by her husband.

Investigators say when they arrived on the scene, 29-year-old Marcus Franklin came out of the home and was taken into custody without incident.

Sadly, they soon learned that Franklin had shot his wife, 43-year-old Jamie Franklin.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Marcus Franklin was arrested on one count of first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

