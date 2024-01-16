OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for more information regarding a fatal shooting from Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a business near SW 29th St. and Youngs Ave. around 4:15 a.m. on January 13 after a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities learned that the 22-year-old victim, identified as Jacqueline Garcia, was hit by gunfire while sitting in a car in the business’s parking lot. She then drove herself to a local hospital where she later died.

Officials say the investigation is still in the early stages as no arrests have been made and police have yet to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.