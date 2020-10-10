Oklahoma City police investigate drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A vehicle was shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting that occurred on a busy Oklahoma City street Friday evening.

An Oklahoma City police official told KFOR that two vehicles were traveling in the area of Northwest 10th Street and MacArthur when occupants of one of the vehicles opened fire on the other vehicle.

The vehicles were heading north while the shots were being fired.

The driver of the vehicle that was shot stopped at Northwest 16th Street and MacArthur. The suspect vehicle fled, heading west.

Police found shell casings in the street and noted that there were bullet holes in the vehicle.

No one was injured in the shooting.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was not provided.

