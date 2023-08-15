OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a fatal auto pedestrian incident Tuesday morning.

According to OKCPD, the incident happened around 7 a.m. near I-240 and Pennsylvania Avenue .

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was not injured and was fully cooperative with police. It appeared the female victim was in the street when she was hit but the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

According to police, the eastbound offramp to Penn Ave while be closed until further notice and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No more information is available at this time.