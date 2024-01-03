OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking into a deadly shooting from December 26, 2023.

According to OKCPD, officers responded to the area of NW 50th and Willow Cliff Rd. around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26. Upon arrival, police found a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.

Authorities discovered 20-year-old Gabriel Garcia shot inside the car. He was transported to a local hospital where he died five days later.

Officials say this may be a drug-related shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.