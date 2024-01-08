OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking into the first homicide of 2024.

According to OKCPD, officers responded to an apartment complex near SW 39th St. and S. Penn Ave. around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 23, regarding a stabbing.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered that two roommates had an argument, which led to one roommate stabbing the other. The victim, identified as Ricardo Ramos, was taken to a nearby hospital and the suspect, Enrique Zarate, was arrested on assault complaints but had since bonded out.

Officials say Ramos later passed away on January 3, 2024. A warrant of arrest has been issued for murder in the first degree.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.