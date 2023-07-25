OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating what they believe is a murder-suicide.

According to OKCPD, the incident happened around 2:26 p.m. Monday at a residence near NW 150th and May Ave. Officers responded to a welfare check when a relative called after he had not heard from the couple and was unable to reach them.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Philip and Fern Smith deceased inside of the home.

Investigators say they believe Philip Smith shot and killed Fern Smith before shooting himself.

No more information has been released.