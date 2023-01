OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near S.E. 15th and High Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

So far, no arrests have been made.