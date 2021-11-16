Oklahoma City police investigate possible shooting at apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police were called to an apartment complex in the southeast section of the city on Tuesday night regarding a reported shooting.

KFOR contacted the Oklahoma City Police Department regarding the possible shooting, but an official only said a person showed up at a hospital.

Police radio traffic stated at around 8 p.m. that a neighbor reported the shooting at Sunny View Apartments near the intersection of Sunnylane and SE 44th.

Around eight shots were reported to have been fired. Officers were told a male voice screamed out, “I’m hit.”

No further details are available.

This is a developing situation.