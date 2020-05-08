Live Now
Oklahoma City police investigate reported indecent exposure

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who may know something about an indecent exposure incident.

Investigators say a man stood on a woman’s porch near Hefner and Council Road and exposed himself.

At that point, she yelled at him through her Ring doorbell, and he left the scene.

On Friday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released images of a man they would like to speak with in connection to the crime.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

