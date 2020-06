Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are at the scene of a shooting that resulted in one person killed.

Officers were called to 105th Street and Western, Tuesday afternoon, regarding a fatal shooting.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials have not released further information about a suspect or what led to the shooting.

