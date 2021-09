OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating following a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near I-40 and Western Ave.

Investigators say one person was injured in a shooting that took place just east of Wheeler Park.

According to officials, the incident began as a robbery of a homeless person. The victim was shot in leg at some point during the altercation.

No arrests have been made at this time.