OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are trying to catch the culprit behind a string of purse and wallet thefts.

Oklahoma City Police Department investigators released surveillance pictures of a woman who they want to question about the thefts.

Oklahoma City police are searching for this woman. Surveillance image shared by OKCPD.

The woman was seen at several locations across the metro, each time wearing a face mask.

The suspect allegedly used the victims’ credit cards to purchase items at multiple stores.

Please call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or go to okccrimetips.com if you have information on the woman’s identity.