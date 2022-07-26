OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are trying to catch the culprit behind a string of purse and wallet thefts.
Oklahoma City Police Department investigators released surveillance pictures of a woman who they want to question about the thefts.
The woman was seen at several locations across the metro, each time wearing a face mask.
The suspect allegedly used the victims’ credit cards to purchase items at multiple stores.
Please call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or go to okccrimetips.com if you have information on the woman’s identity.