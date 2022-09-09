OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Oklahoma City.

Around 8:35 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to check the welfare of a resident at a home in the 2200 block of Graham Ave., near N.W. 23rd and Council Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say it appears that 69-year-old Constance Shaffer-Duey was shot by her son, 30-year-old Noel Shaffer, before he turned the gun on himself.

Currently, the investigation is in the early stages.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.