Oklahoma City police investigating after alleged kidnapping leads to short standoff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are now investigating after two people were arrested Thursday night for an alleged kidnapping and a short police standoff.

It all unfolded at the Oaktree Inn and Suites off of Meridian, near I-40.

Police tell KFOR the victim had borrowed her roommate’s car, legally, and gave some friends a ride. She ran into the suspect, Cameron Watkins outside of the motel.

Reports show she had met Watkins before.

“A person that she knew from her past saw her, approached the vehicle with a gun,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say at some point, Watkins started beating on the car window with his gun, trying to force the victim into prostitution.

“He wanted her to sell herself to get money for him,” said Knight.

According to police, Watkins then forced the others out of the car and made the victim drive.

Meanwhile, he continued to make “violent and sexual comments” toward the victim.

The victim allegedly refused his demands, and managed to escape the now parked car, but reports say Watkins got in the driver’s seat and took off.

Investigators say he made it back to a room at the Oaktree Inn where police caught up to him.

“When officers showed up, he was still armed with a pistol, refused to come out,” said Knight.

After a short standoff, police arrested two people in this case.

There aren’t any details right now on who the second suspect is.

Police say thankfully, no one was hurt.