Oklahoma City police investigating after couple was found stabbed to death

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police continue to investigate a double homicide in northwest Oklahoma City.

“I can’t believe it after all these years something horrible like that has happened … in my neighborhood,” said one woman who lives nearby.

On Saturday morning, patrol cars lined N.W. 32nd and May Ave.

“It was chaotic,” said a neighbor. “Doorbell rang and I came to check on it, and someone was asking me if I knew about the murders.”

Oklahoma City police tell KFOR they were called to the home when someone found the couple dead inside.

“Both of them appeared to have been stabbed to death,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police have not released information about what led up to this deadly stabbing, but people KFOR spoke with were heartbroken to hear the news.

“Nobody deserves that,” said a woman who lives nearby. “It’s just so tragic. Life is too short.”

Now a local family is left to grieve the loss of two loved ones.

“I pray they’re at peace, at peace, even though it was so awful,” said a neighbor.

Investigators have identified one victim as 59-year-old Kim Nguyen, while they are still awaiting for the medical examiner’s office to determine the other victim’s identity.

At last check, no arrests have been made.