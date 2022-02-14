OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating after officers discovered the bodies of two people inside a vehicle at a mobile home park while responding to a welfare check.

“This is not a good way to start a day off on Valentine’s Day,” Christine Allen said.

While taking her husband to the dentist on Monday morning, Allen was greeted by a parking lot full of police officers and crime scene tape.

“It was quite scary. I was afraid to get out of my car because I didn’t know what was going on,” Allen said.

Sam Flippo, another a patient of the dentist, was also startled by the scene.

“Looked out the window and it was full of police cars,” he said. “One of the girls said she thought there might’ve been a shooting.”



Jessica Bruno/KFOR

Police were responding to a welfare check when they discovered the bodies of two people inside a vehicle in front of a mobile home park, right behind the dentist’s office.

“Possibly related to a shooting,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk said. “We don’t know much more than that.”

KFOR’s crew on scene saw police detain one person. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are still working to determine how the victims died and what led up to their deaths.

“We’re processing the exterior scene right now. We’re waiting on the M.E. to arrive and we’ll know more as the investigation unfolds,” Sgt. Quirk said.

People who were in the area at the time, like Allen and Flippo, told News 4 they’re eager to learn what happened.

“I was very concerned. Very concerned. I didn’t know if I was in danger or what,” Allen said.

If you have any information that could help police, call 405-297-1220.