OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting near SW 23rd and S Youngs Boulevard.

Officials say the shooting originally occurred at SW 23rd and Youngs, but the victim was found in a neighborhood near SW 15th and Westwood Boulevard.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

