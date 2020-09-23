Oklahoma City police investigating after patrol vehicle’s rear windshield suddenly busted out

Oklahoma City police investigate at a scene where the rear windshield of an officer’s patrol vehicle was busted out.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The rear windshield of an Oklahoma City police officer’s patrol vehicle was suddenly busted out while he was sitting in the parked vehicle.

Two officers were sitting behind Western Avenue Baptist Church, 13024 N Western Ave., each doing paperwork in their respective patrol vehicle, when one of the officer’s back windshield was busted out, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department representative.

The officer whose rear windshield was shattered, hurried away to safety at the Valero at NW 122 and Western.

The officer was not injured.

Police have not confirmed whether the officer’s rear windshield was shot out. No bullet or ammunition round was found in the patrol vehicle’s backseat area.

A field where officers searched after an Oklahoma City police officer’s rear windshield was busted out.

Officers searched the field behind the Costco near the church.

No information has been provided on whether a suspect was captured.

