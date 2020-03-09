Oklahoma City police investigating alleged abduction, sexual assault

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection to an abduction and sexual assault.

Last week, authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department was contacted about a young girl who had been abducted near S.E. 29th and High.

Investigators say the girl was sexually assaulted numerous times before she was released near 19th St. and Santa Fe in Moore.

Officials say the alleged suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, who wore a black zip-up jacket with blue jeans.

His car was described as an older model black four-door vehicle that was fairly clean. The interior of the car had black leather with a gearshift in the console.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.