Oklahoma City police investigating alleged assault at convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at a local convenience store.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a convenience store in the 2300 block of S. Kentucky following a reported assault.

Investigators say surveillance video from the store captured the victim getting out of his vehicle and going into the store. As he walked out, he was suddenly attacked by a man who punched him several times after he was on the ground.

Now, police have released photos of two people they would like to speak with in relation to the assault.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

