Oklahoma City police investigating alleged assault at restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators say they are hoping to identify a woman who allegedly assaulted an employee at an Oklahoma City restaurant.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say the woman became upset with employees at a restaurant in the 4100 block of N.W. Expressway.

Authorities allege she began cursing at them and even tried to hit one of them as they were walking her to the door. However, they say she was able to spit on one employee.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

