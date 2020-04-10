1  of  3
Oklahoma City police investigating alleged assault on local teenager

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department is hoping to speak with three men who may know something about an alleged assault of a teenager.

Investigators say a 15-year-old was walking to a store in the 1600 block of S.W. 74th St. when three men came up to him and began asking him about gang affiliation.

At some point, the alleged suspects assaulted the victim.

When the victim’s father and neighbor saw the assault, they ran to help. Officials say one of the alleged suspects flashed a gun before getting into a maroon Ford Taurus.

As they drove away from the scene, the suspects hit the victim with the car. Fortunately, he was not seriously injured.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

