OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City say one man has been taken into custody following a bank robbery.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance footage of a bank robbery near N.E. 23rd and Prospect.

Officials say criminal intelligence analysts were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Jason Denny.

Ultimately, Denny was arrested at a home near N.E. 2nd and Lincoln.