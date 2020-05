OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help with an investigation into a convenience store burglary.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of a woman they would like to speak with in connection to a burglary.

Investigators say a window was smashed at the EZ Mart, located at 3300 S.W. 44th St., and the suspects stole merchandise.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.