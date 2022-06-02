OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police need the public’s help identifying three suspects who are allegedly behind a costly gift card scam.

The suspects pulled the scam at least three metro area CVS stores, costing CVS thousands of dollars in losses, a police official said..

Oklahoma City police are searching for these three fraud suspects. Image from OKCPD.

They were seen getting into a white pickup with a Texas license plate at the CVS at NW 178th and May.

Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling (405) 235-7300, or going to www.okccrimetips.com. The case number is 22-36935.