OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot to death in Oklahoma City early Saturday, and police are working to apprehend the suspect.

The shooting occurred at approximately 3 a.m. at an apartment complex on Northwest 16th Street.

When Oklahoma City Police Department officers arrived, they found a deceased male victim.

Officials told KFOR that they have a pretty good idea who the suspect is, but cannot yet release his identity.

No further information about the shooting or the victim was provided.