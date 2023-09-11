OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Northeast Oklahoma City.

According to authorities, gunshots were fired just after 11 p.m. on Sunday during a block party near NE 23rd St. and Rhode Island Ave.

“We were having fun and enjoying ourselves and enjoying the community and it was something that you never want to see happen,” said Jabee Williams, a nearby business owner. “This community has been working hard to build up this space and build up a safe space. We’re just hurt that this is happening.”

Police say the party took a violent turn after the victim got into an argument with another person.

“The subject had been shot multiple times. [First responders] performed life-saving measures, and an ambulance arrived on scene,” said Capt. Rod Strecker. “It was kind of a hectic crowd because there were a lot of people gathered.”

According to Oklahoma City Police, the victim died from his injuries.

So far, the suspect has not been caught. Investigators are hoping security cameras will help track him down.

“This is kind of an up-and-coming part of the neighborhood so they have some newer equipment and those kinds of things,” said Capt. Strecker. “So, we’re hoping it’s captured on some sort of video.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip-Line at (405) 297-1200.