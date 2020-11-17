Oklahoma City police investigating double shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a double shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of N.E. 42nd St.

When police arrived, they located two victims in the area.

So far, no arrests have been made.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter