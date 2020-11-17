Oklahoma City police investigating double shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a double shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of N.E. 42nd St.
When police arrived, they located two victims in the area.
So far, no arrests have been made.
