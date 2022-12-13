OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a drive-by shooting.

On Dec. 6, Oklahoma City officers were called to a home in the 4000 block of S. Harvey Ave. following a drive-by shooting.

Investigators say a white vehicle drove past the home and someone in the backseat fired multiple rounds out of the window.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Now, authorities say they want to identify the suspects before they harm someone.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.