OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating a fatal shooting in South Oklahoma City Monday morning.

The shooting left one person dead and two suspects are on the loose.

Police say the shooting happened right outside the Magnolia Village Apartments near South May Ave and SW 59th Street.

Across the street, a Subway employee told KFOR, she saw the entire thing and immediately called 911.

“I am very scared. Like I’m shaking because that’s the very first time I’ve ever seen anything like that,” said Ivy Castaneda.

18-year-old Castaneda said she was working at Subway around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning when the shooting happened. She said she saw one suspect shoot the victim multiple times in front of the apartment complex.

“So, he shot him twice and then kind of like, ran and then came back and shot him again. And I’m pretty sure it was like six shots that I heard,” said Castaneda.

Castaneda said the victim was alive after the first two shots, but the suspect came back and shot him again.

“The first two shots, he was kind of like, dragging himself, and then the guy came back and shot him again,” said Castaneda.

Castaneda said she then saw the suspect take off on foot going Southbound on South May Ave.

“I’m pretty sure there’s a lot of crime around here. It is the Southside and there has been a lot of crime in those apartments, but nothing like that,” said Castaneda.

Oklahoma City Police say the victim died from the shooting.

“When officers arrived, they found one victim down. That victim was transported to an area hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Assistant PIO OKCPD.

Police told KFOR, there is not one, but two suspects.

“There’s really not a definitive description on them right now, good enough description that you would be able to know them if you saw them. They’re still outstanding at this point,” said Knight.

KFOR attempted to speak with the Magnolia Village Apartments, but they kicked us off their property. We also left a message with their office.

Oklahoma City Police are now investigating.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the homicide tip line or Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.