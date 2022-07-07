OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was killed in Northwest Oklahoma City, Friday afternoon, and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Oklahoma City police were called to the area of NW 63rd and Meridian regarding a shooting.

The scene of a homicide in Northwest Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

One person was found dead at the scene.

A KFOR news crew went to the scene and learned that a suspect was taken into custody.

Information was not provided on the victim, the suspect or what led to the shooting.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.