Oklahoma City police investigating homicide after body found

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A body was found in Oklahoma City, and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR the body was found Thursday night at SW 39th and SW Roff.

A community member contacted the Police Department and reported discovering the body.

The cause of death is currently unknown. The gender of the deceased is also unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information about the death is asked to call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000.

