Oklahoma City police investigating homicide after man found dead inside apartment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside his Oklahoma City apartment last week.

On Feb.7, at 1:45 p.m., police responded to a call about a man found dead inside his apartment near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane.

When police arrived, they found 59-year-old Raimonido Crittendon dead.

Crittendon had trauma to his body consistent with a homicide, officials say.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.