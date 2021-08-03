Female victim shot, killed in suspected homicide, Oklahoma City police searching for 2 male suspects

Oklahoma City Police Department official at the scene of a deadly shooting.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for two suspects after a female community member was shot to death at a residence.

Police told KFOR that the female was killed at a residence in the area of Northeast 12th and Kelham.

A witness was inside the home.

An Oklahoma City police official at the scene of a deadly shooting.

Police said there was a knock at the front door of the residence. The two male suspects were at the front door, and when the female opened the door, a struggle ensued between her and the suspects, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

A gunshot was fired, striking the female in the upper torso, killing her. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were described as black males, one wearing an orange shirt, the other a black hoodie. They were reported to have fled north on Jordan, the officials said.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once it becomes available.