Oklahoma City Police investigating officer-involved shooting after suspect allegedly fired at officers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An overnight officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma City sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

“It was shortly before 1 o’clock this morning when there was a call placed to 911,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Oklahoma City police say that call to 911 came from the suspect himself, now identified as Twaun Jackson.

Jackson was threatening to hurt other people at an apartment complex near 84th and Western.

“Officers arrived a very short time later,” Knight said.

And when they got there–

“They began taking fire immediately. The suspect began shooting at them,” Knight said. “The officers returned fire, striking the suspect.”

“He was wounded, transported to an area hospital. He is expected to recover,” Knight said.

A police cruiser was hauled off hours later. The back window appeared busted out.

Knight says right now, he’s not sure how many shots were fired.

“Nobody else was hit,” Knight said. “Both officers are just fine.”

The two officers, now identified as Christopher Maker and Joel Bottoms, were placed on administrative leave while police investigate.

Police say the suspect was taken to a local hospital but expected to survive.

Jackson will be booked into the Oklahoma County Jail once released from medical care. So far, there’s no word on a motive.