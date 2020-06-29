Live Now
Oklahoma City police investigating possible homicide after person found dead in vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An investigation is underway in northwest Oklahoma City after a person was found dead inside of a vehicle.

Police were called to the scene near N.W. 30th and Villa before 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities tell KFOR a citizen saw a truck with a back window shot out and someone dead inside.

Officials say they are investigating the death as a possible homicide.

The incident remains under investigation. No other details have been released.

