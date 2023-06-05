OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Officials say it all started around midnight on Monday morning when Oklahoma City police were called to a home near N.W. 36th and Villa Ave. to check on the welfare of a person.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of a woman.

Investigators say the male suspect in the case is also believed to be deceased.

Officials say the man was riding his motorcycle when he was involved in a deadly crash along I-44, near the I-235 interchange.

Police tell KFOR that they are investigating the case as a murder-suicide, saying they believe the male suspect killed the woman at the home.

At this point, they say they do not know if the motorcycle accident was on purpose.

This is an ongoing investigation.