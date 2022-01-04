Oklahoma City Police investigating rash of deadly violence at start of the new year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just four days into the new year, Oklahoma City Police are already investigating three deadly shootings.

The first of them happened just minutes into 2022.

The most recent was early Tuesday morning near SW 64th and Villa.

It was just before 3 a.m. when police were called to the neighborhood – now the scene of the third deadly shooting this year.

“The city has started out the year with three homicides, sadly, in just the first four days,” said MSgt. Gary Knight.

On Tuesday morning, police found the third victim of 2022 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside a home near SW 64th and Villa.

“A resident there became in a confrontation in front of the residence with a suspect,” Knight said. “The suspect ended up shooting and killing him.”

This comes less than 24 hours after another deadly shooting.

Monday afternoon, police responded to a shooting outside of a Dollar General store on Spencer Jones Road – claiming the life of 28-year-old Donnell Smith.

“Apparently, there were two young men in a store that came out of the store into the parking lot,” said Knight. “Had words with somebody else. The victim was apparently in an argument with somebody when he was shot and killed.”

Police are still searching for that suspect – as they investigate this string of homicides that began just fifteen minutes into the new year.

The first homicide happened just after midnight near SW 27th and McKinley.

“It appears to be some sort of traffic related event for one person ended up being shot and killed,” said Knight.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Jonathan Camren.

The suspect, Christopher Ward was rushed to the hospital.

Police say he will be booked into jail on a complain of first-degree murder once released.

Authorities now searching for answers in all three cases and hoping for an end to this rash of deadly violence.

“Sadly, we see a spate of homicides like this,” said Knight. “It’s a rough start to the new year, certainly have three having three of them in four days.”

The victim and suspect in this most recent homicide, as well as the suspect from the shooting on Spencer Jones Rd. have yet to be identified.

If you have any information call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.